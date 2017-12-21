Simplified Software updates produce programs

Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Simplied Softwars has released two upgrades to its Broker Advantage and Produce Advantage software packages.

Version 11 gives easy access to orders via tablet, smartphone and computer, along with the ability to seamlessly e-mail related documents to customers and vendors, according to a news release.

Accounting modules have been update to have more intra-system functionality, and both packages have been simplified to have process, orders, inventory and repack information all on one screen.

“These enhancements grew out of client requests to provide all types of information on one screen without having to move to another module,” developer Greg Mainis said in the release.

The upgrades include more than 100 enhancements, from interface design to traceability features to improved speed through dynamic processing on the server or workstation, according to the release.

The Broker Advantage package includes sales order processing, reporting, quote sheets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger and bank reconciliation.

Produce Advantage adds purchase order, traceability, inventory control, grower accounting, and individual customer pricing per commodity.

Both products run in Windows, Macintosh OS or Cloud environments, according to the release.

The company has specialized in FileMaker-based business management software for the produce industry for more than 25 years.