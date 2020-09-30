SIMPAS Joins America’s Conservation Ag Movement

Building trust in food begins with empowering farmers through one of the largest and most diverse conservation- and sustainability-focused public-private partnerships in our nation’s history: America’s Conservation Ag Movement. To find the latest news and resources related to the Movement, visit AgWeb.com/ACAM.

Trust In Food, a Farm Journal initiative, today announced that SIMPAS has joined America’s Conservation Ag Movement as its first Advocate Level Partner.

Developed by AMVAC Chemical Corporation and available from Trimble dealers for corn planting in 2021, SIMPAS and SIMPAS-applied Solutions make it easy for farmers to prescriptively apply multiple insecticides, fungicides, nematicides and micronutrients in furrow in one simple pass and only to parts of the field that need them.

“We are so grateful for the investment SIMPAS has made in helping farmers across the U.S. understand, want and feel capable of adopting the next generation of conservation agriculture practices and products,” said Amy Skoczlas Cole, executive vice president, Trust In Food. “It is essential to have the voice, scientific expertise and passion of precision ag technology companies, such as SIMPAS, to help farmers build a more sustainable future with better economic outcomes for producers paired with lower environmental impact.”

America’s Conservation Ag Movement brings farmers and the sustainability community together around the future of farming by bringing profitable, planet-friendly farming practices into the mainstream. The public-private partnership connects the dots, giving farmers a platform to share their journey, meet other farmers on the same path and access the resources they need to undertake change. The Movement is organized by Trust In Food in partnership with the Farm Journal Foundation. Financial and technical support is provided by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and leading agribusinesses, food companies and nonprofit organizations.

“SIMPAS is proud to partner with the diverse group of sustainability leaders who comprise America’s Conservation Ag Movement,” said Rick Rice, director of application technology, SIMPAS. “In addition to investing in farmers and the Movement, we have committed to sharing stories of farmers in five U.S. geographies who are operating the first SIMPAS pre-commercial systems. We have partnered with two of Farm Journal’s leading brands, Farm Journal and The Scoop, to ensure we engage both farmers and ag retailers with learnings that are relevant, economically viable and environmentally responsible.”

To learn more about America’s Conservation Ag Movement, visit www.AgWeb.com/ACAM.