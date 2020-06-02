SIMPAS and AMVAC Expand On-Farm Testing To Five States

In 2020, AMVAC completed testing of the SIMPAS prescriptive application system in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Arkansas. AMVAC plans to launch SIMPAS commercial through Trimble dealers in 2021.

This year’s testing was done in partnership with farmers and retailers in those five states to test SIMPAS (Smart Integrated Multi-Product Prescription Application System), which can variably apply up to three in-furrow crop inputs during the planting pass. Participating retailers included: Asmus Farm Supply, Harvest Land Co-op, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and Simplot Grower Solutions.

"We've conducted individual component tests on thousands of acres, but this is the first time multiple farmers have had an opportunity to use across their entire farms, the same equipment that we'll be selling next year," Rick Rice, Director of Application Technology for AMVAC said in a product announcement.

SIMPAS uses agronomist-supplied prescriptions for the in-furrow products of nematicides, fungicides, micronutrients, insecticides, inoculants and biologicals.

"Farmers are not only seeing how the system performs, but they'll also begin to understand how multiple SIMPAS-applied product solutions boost crop yields. SIMPAS makes it easy and affordable to treat problem areas that haven't been getting the attention they need, when previously the entire field had to be treated to fix the problem areas," Rice said.

According to Rice, the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions highlighted an additional benefit to the technology.

"Personal support is key to new product testing and development, but COVID-19 travel restrictions and social distancing requirements made that challenging in 2020. However, we've been able to highlight our ability to support each system remotely, even when we can't be there in person" Rice said. "Our product specialists have become 'virtual' passengers in the tractor cabs. With a farmer's permission, they can connect to and monitor SIMPAS operations from anywhere with a cell phone signal. While it's been essential during the COVID-19 restrictions, the ability to provide remote support, rather than waiting for an in-person technician visit, is just one more aspect of 'easy', that's been built into SIMPAS."

For more on SIMPAS visit: www.simpas.com/

