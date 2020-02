A third year of tariff aid payments seems all but assured after President Donald Trump tweeted support for continuation of the Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

The DC Signal to Noise regulars: Jim Wiesemeyer, John Herath and Anna-Lisa Laca, are joined by Roger Bernard of IHS Markit to look at the likelihood of an MFP 3.0 and to analyze the fuzzy trade signals sent this week by the USDA Chief Economist.