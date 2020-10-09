Signal to Noise: The State of the Race

S2N-10-9-20
A look at the final stretch of the 2020 election, the prospects of coronavirus aid and answers to viewers questions about slow WHIP+ payments on this week's DC Signal to Noise Podcast
As the 2020 campaign heads into the final weeks, polling shows President Donald Trump with a double-digit deficit, but is another 2016 surprise in the wings? Pro Farmer's Jim Wiesemeyer and Farm Journal's John Herath break down the state of the race and the potential impacts on agriculture in this week's DC Signal to Noise podcast.
Other topics discussed include:
- Coronavirus talks are on again, but even if the House Speaker and Treasury Secretary reach an agreement, with Senate Republicans go along?
- USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue is hit with a Hatch Act violation.
- We get a listener some answers on delays in WHIP+ payments.
