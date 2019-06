USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue continues to be coy about whether prevent plant acres will be eligible for a Market Facilitation Program payment in 2019, adding to the long list of questions growers have about their prevent plant decisions. In this week's DC Signal to Noise Podcast, Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer lays out the options being considered by USDA as the agency continues to look for a prevent plant loophole.