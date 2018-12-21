Signal to Noise Extra: Hemp and the Farm Bill

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a 2018 Farm Bill that legalizes industrial hemp across the country. It's a huge step for the small industry and could be the catalyst for rapid growth.

The Farm Journal podcast DC Signal to Noise took a deeper look at what the farm bill language could mean for the hemp industry and what the next steps are. Hosts Jim Wiesemeyer and John Herath are joined by Michael Bowman of the National Hemp Association to talk about the hurdles remaining for financing, growing, processing and selling hemp.