Signal to Noise: Behind the Good News, Bad News for Ethanol

The ethanol industry this week got their long-awaited EPA rule to allow year-round sales of 15% ethanol blends. In the same week, EPA granted five more hardship waivers to allow refineries to bypass ethanol blend rules, and the Renewable Fuels Association announced ethanol use dropped last year for the first time in 20 years. AgDay's Clinton Griffiths was at EPA talking with new Administrator Andrew Wheeler on the day the RFS waivers were announced. He joins Jim Wiesemeyer and John Herath on this week's DC Signal to Noise to share the story behind the latest ethanol developments.

Wiesemeyer also has new analysis on the latest announcement from the White House that a China trade meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump will not happen this month. Wiesemeyer says the March meeting is still possible.

Hear all the details and analysis on this week's DC Signal to Noise podcast.