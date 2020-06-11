The Show Will Go On at the Missouri State Fair

Countless fairs, festivals and expositions have been canceled for 2020 – but not the Missouri State Fair. The Missouri State Fair will be held as scheduled on August 13 to 23, however, organizers say it will look different than previous years.

“The mission of our fair has always been to showcase Missouri agriculture, so our livestock shows will continue to honor that tradition. Details for our vendors, sponsors, and other partners are still being determined,” the Missouri State Fair said in a release.

This year’s Missouri State Fair theme is “Home is Here.” Although many questions remain, fair organizers say their highest priority remains – promoting excellence in Missouri agriculture and promoting future agriculture leaders.

“We know the countless hours our exhibitors and fair families have put in to taking care of their livestock and 4-H and FFA projects,” the Missouri State Fair said in a release.

Right now, the plan is to evaluate the many details of their traditional fair and place those considerations in front of the Missouri State Fair Commission, the release said.

This decision comes on the heels of the cancellation of the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday.

Here's an updated map of the state fair cancellations.

