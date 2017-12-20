Sharpen Leadership and Management Skills at ARA Management Academy

The Agricultural Retailers Association is partnering with Purdue University's Center for Food and Agricultural Business and Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business to present the 2018 ARA Management Academy Jan. 29-Feb. 1 on ASU's Tempe, Ariz., campus.

Aimed at sharpening management skills, participants will hear from some of Purdue's and ASU's leading business experts.

This program is designed for managers and leaders within agronomic organizations. It is especially valuable for salespeople, agronomists and middle managers who expect to have more management responsibilities in the future. Learn more and register...

New for the 2018 program is increased emphasis on supply chain and operations, meeting changing consumer preferences, and leadership-all facilitated by ASU faculty. Purdue faculty will facilitate discussions on management, finance, decision-making, strategy, profitability and value creation. The program includes interactive exercises, panel discussions and small group discussions.

Participants will examine marketplace trends and competitive positioning, strategic thinking, profitability, and creating value for customers and more. Program facilitators will touch on areas ranging from building your understanding of core business functions to strengthening leadership qualities through effective communication. Discussions will also touch on the importance of a strategic mindset in daily operations and business implications.

Learn more and register at http://agribusiness.purdue.edu/seminars-and-events/ara-management-academy.

ARA members receive a special rate of $2,295 if registered by Dec. 23. After that, ARA members can register for $2,495. The rate for non-members is $2,695.