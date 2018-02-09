Service to NAICC Award Presented

The 2018 Service to NAICC recipient is Jim Steffel (center), director of research at Lehigh Agricultural & Biological Services. Steffel has been in the organization for 21 years and has served as president, as director and in multiple chair roles. The Service to NAICC Award is a time-honored tradition that is not automatically awarded each year. It is given when someone has not only gone above the call of duty but also continues to be a champion for NAICC and its members. Steffel has attended the Crawfish Boil on the Hill since 2005 and canvassed Capitol Hill with the board and leadership candidates.