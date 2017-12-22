Sentera Promotes Year-End Offer, New 2018 Pricing and Data Integration

Through the end of the year, Sentera is offering additional discounts for 2018 pre-orders. Suggested retail pricing for the most popular agriculture sensor kits have been reduced by at least 20%. And, customers that order equipment before year-end can take an additional $200 off of each kit.

In preparation for the 2018 growing season, Sentera is announcing new pricing for its most popular NDVI and Red Edge sensor products. Sensor products for DJI Phantom, Mavic, and Inspire drone platforms have all received updated pricing. Upgrade kits start at $1,999 during the December promotion, and a complete NDVI-upgraded Phantom 4 Pro drone is available for $3498. Promotional orders will ship in March 2018. All promotional pricing is available through participating Sentera resellers.

Every Sentera Sensor includes a 1-year subscription to the AgVault Mobile, Web, and Desktop platform, enabling users to autonomously fly their drone, capture data, perform analytics, and transfer data to the cab of a tractor or off the field for further analysis. Seamless data capture and action.

Additionally, Sentera and AgDNA announce completion of API integration work that allows users to seamlessly share real-time in-season precision ag information using the John Deere Operations Center. Integration with the Operations Center helps Sentera and AgDNA customers make better decisions and drive optimal action, from sensor to on-field equipment. The digital insights delivered by the integrated capability help advisors and growers gather data, run analytics, manage protection and nutrition strategies, build management zones, and push prescriptions seamlessly to John Deere on-field equipment, all within the Operations Center.

For more information about Sentera Sensor pricing and the limited time offer, visit https://sentera.com/shop/ or click here to find a dealer near you.