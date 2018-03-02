Sentera To Bring University of Minnesota Nitrogen Modeling To Market

Sentera has signed a licensing agreement for a novel University of Minnesota-developed corn nitrogen deficiency technology. In-field tests will be conducted this year with a commercial rollout planned for 2019.

The technology, developed through University of Minnesota research with support from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, detects nitrogen stress in corn using computer vision techniques that recognize characteristic features on plant leaves. The frequency and appearance of these features correlate directly to nitrogen deficiency. Deficiency information is then fed into models incorporating other weather, soils, and similar information to generate a prescription to address the issue.

Under an exclusive agreement, Sentera will integrate the capability into the Sentera FieldAgent Platform and begin field trials with several of its largest customers this year. The goal of embedding this technology will be to minimize the over application of nitrogen to precisely match applied rates to the optimal needs in-season.