Senate Approves 2018 Farm Bill

The 2018 Farm Bill quickly and easily crossed its first hurdle today as the Senate approved the measure on a 87 to 13 vote a day after the final conference report was made public.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday or Thursday. A House Agriculture Committee spokesperson said leadership has not yet set a time for the floor vote.

House and Senate conferees released an agreed-to report on the bill late Monday that hashed out differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill. The final version keeps most adjustments to the Commodity Title of the bill, but does not include controversial work requirements for some nutrition assistance recipients that were included in the House version.

