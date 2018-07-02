Senate Ag Committee Reauthorizes “Long-Delayed PRIA”

On June 29, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry released a statement stating it had reauthorized the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA).

“The U.S. Senate just passed a bipartisan Farm Bill to provide farmers and ranchers with certainty in a tough farm economy,” Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said in the news release. “We can add to this certainty for producers and many other stakeholders with the approval of long delayed PRIA.”

“The Senate Agriculture Committee continues to be a place where we can come together and get things done,” Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said in the same release. “This bipartisan legislation helps our farmers protect their crops, while also maintaining strong protections for farmworkers and their families.”

The committee also provided these time stamps on the process of the reauthorization:

In June 2017, the Agriculture Committee favorably reported H.R. 1029, the Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act of 2017.

In May 2017, the Committee held a hearing in preparation for legislative action to gather input on pesticide registrations. In March 2017, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1029 with strong bipartisan support by voice vote on the suspension calendar. A variety of agriculture, non-agriculture, environmental and labor interests support enactment of PRIA.