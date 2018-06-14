Senate Ag Committee Passes Farm Bill, Grassley Dissents

The Senate Ag Committee met and approved its version of the 2018 farm bill Wednesday. Leaders must now see if they can secure the 60 votes needed for passage by the full Senate.

All senators in the ag committee voted in favor of the draft except for Iowa Senator and farmer, Charles Grassley. Grassley was frustrated during the hearing on several fronts including language around industrial hemp and the farm program.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben has the report.