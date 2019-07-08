Sen. Leader McConnell and Ag Sec. Perdue Tour Hemp Farm, Facility

Leaders from Washington D.C took time during the holiday week to tour a hemp farm and facility in Kentucky. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, and Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and the Kentucky commissioner of Agriculture got a tour of the University of Kentucky's hemp research and teaching farm.

Kentucky has been on the forefront of the industry, bulking up production, building processors and allowing growers to have permits. The 2018 Farm Bill opened door for expanded production of Industrial Hemp.

McConnell helped get industrial hemp written into the latest farm bill. Perdue says they're continuing to work toward full implementation.

