Seeking Conservation Policy for the Environment and the Economy

When AgriTalk Radio’s Chip Flory asked policy leaders from The Nature Conservancy and Pheasants Forever about the future of conservation policy, one word was emphasized again and again and again: voluntary.

“To the Nature Conservancy, farmers and ranchers in the U.S. are kind of the original land stewards, and they are a central part of the solution to conservation,” said Pipa Elias, agriculture director for The Nature Conservancy. “So we want to see policies that help them voluntarily adopt conservation practices on their farms and their ranchers, and policies that support private investment in really supporting farmers and ranchers.”

But implementing effective conservation practices takes more than just a willing land manager and owner, it also takes public and private funding. The coronavirus lockdown has placed renewed interest in the availability of open public spaces and funding for outdoor recreation according to Jim Inglis, director of governmental affairs for Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever.

“Hunting and fishing is billions and billions of dollars, and even outdoor recreation can have huge impacts in rural America, and we've seen that more than ever now with the COVID-19 issues that we've had,” Inglis said on AgriTalk. “People want to get outdoors. So we've been able to pass even bigger pieces of legislation, like the Land and Water Conservation Fund, or, the Outdoor Conservation EnhancementAact that just happened here a couple weeks ago. So that's really where it comes from, that being outdoors and the outdoor lifestyle, whether it's recreation or hunting and fishing, it’s important to many people.”

And that interest could lead to additional funding for innovative public-private partnerships for investents in private ground that is seasonally opened up for public use.

“It could be that walk-in program where the farmer or rancher, a landowner owns that ground, and it's a lease agreement with a state DNR or other entity to open that ground up to hunting and other recreational purposes,” Inglis said.

Conservation groups will also be working with farmers and ranchers to protect farmland from urban sprawl, particularly federal grazing lands, according to Elias.

“Much of our country's grazing lands are public lands, and both the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service are currently reviewing how they do those leases,”Elias said. “We've been working with some partners to try to help inform that conversation through science and fundamentally through how we can make sure that those ranches remain ranches and aren’t converted to other land uses such as kind of urban sprawl. That's fundamentally what's critical to us and conservation: they really are our country’s kind of working wild lands, and we need to make sure that they remain as grazing lands.”

The bottom line is conservation groups need to partner with landowners on a voluntary, incentive-based path to protect a farmer’s profitability in a changing climate and to show the role farms and ranches are playing in tackling environmental issues.

“It's just critical for us that they put in those practices that support them as a business, and also have conservation outcomes, which again, is a great connection to supporting our broader community and making sure that the public really sees How agriculture can be a central part of the solution to so many pressing environmental issues,” Elias said.

