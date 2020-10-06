Seed Tender Product Guide

Here’s a rundown of the 200+ unit capacity bulk seed tenders marketed in the U.S. Specifications provided are standard configurations as confirmed by marketing materials. There’s many options to how this equipment can be customized to fit your needs with scale kits, conveying options, talc and innoculant applicators and more. –Margy Eckelkamp

ADS Bulk Seed Buggy • agdryer.com • (800) 657-2184

Model: BST200 | Unit capacity: 200 | Unload rate: 375 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 15' 6"

Model: BST300 | Unit capacity: 300 | Unload rate: 375 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 15' 6"

Convey-All • convey-all.com • (800) 418-9461

Model: WT-295 | Unit capacity: 295 | Unload rate: 3,500 lb./min. | Engine: Gas | Tarp: Manual roll tarp | Discharge height: 9' 7"

Model: BTS-2950 | Unit capacity: 295 | Unload rate: 1,500 lb./min. | Engine: Gas | Tarp: Manual roll tarp | Discharge height: 8' 3"

Model: BTS-410 | Unit capacity: 410 | Unload rate: 1,500 lb./min. | Engine: Gas | Tarp: Manual roll tarp | Discharge height: 8' 5"

Crust Buster Speed King • crustbuster.com • (620) 227-7106

Model: 160 | Unit capacity: 200 | Unload rate: 12 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: ACI rollover | Discharge height: 9' 6"

Model: 240 | Unit capacity: 300 | Unload rate: 12 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: ACI rollover | Discharge height: 9' 6"

Model: 330/411 | Unit capacity: 411 | Unload rate: 30.5 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: ACI rollover | Discharge height: 13' 5"

EasiLoad • easiload.net • (866) 246-2588

Model: 200 Bulk Loader | Unit capacity: 200 | Unload rate: 14 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover roll tarp | Discharge height: 14' 6"

Model: 300 Bulk Loader | Unit capacity: 300 | Unload rate: 14 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover roll tarp | Discharge height: 14' 6"

Haul All • haulallindustries.com • (204) 746-8260

Model: 350 | Unit capacity: 350 | Unload rate: 25 to 30 bu./min. | Engine: Kohler with hydraulic system | Tarp: Electric roll tarp | Discharge height: 10' 2"

Model: 450 | Unit capacity: 450 | Unload rate: 25 to 30 bu./min. | Engine: Kohler with hydraulic system | Tarp: Electric roll tarp | Discharge height: 10' 2"

Hitch Doc Travis Seed Cart • hitchdoc.com • (800) 446-8222

Model: 240 Series | Unit capacity: 240 | Unload rate: 600 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 13' 6"

Model: 275 Series | Unit capacity: 275 | Unload rate: 1,850 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 13' 6"

Model: 375 Series | Unit capacity: 375 | Unload rate: 1,850 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 13' 6"

J&M Manufacturing • jm-inc.com • (419) 375-2376

Model: EC 270 | Unit capacity: 270 | Unload rate: 17 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Glide Right roll tarp | Discharge height: 13'

Model: LC 290 | Unit capacity: 290 | Unload rate: 30 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Glide Right roll tarp | Discharge height: 16' 4"

Model: LC 390 | Unit capacity: 390 | Unload rate: 30 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Glide Right roll tarp | Discharge height: 16' 4"

Model: LC 535 | Unit capacity: 535 | Unload rate: 45 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Glide Right roll tarp | Discharge height: 16' 4"

KBH • kbhequipment.com • (800) 843-5241

Model: ST250 | Unit capacity: 250 | Unload rate: 500 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Quick-locking tarp | Discharge height: 15' 4"

Model: ST350 | Unit capacity: 270 | Unload rate: 800 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Quick-locking tarp | Discharge height: 12'

Killbros • killbrosequip.com • (419) 532-3121

Model: SeedVeyor 260 | Unit capacity: 260 | Unload rate: Up to 25 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 12' 6"

Model: SeedVeyor 360 | Unit capacity: 360 | Unload rate: Up to 25 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 12' 6"

Meridian • meridianmfg.com • (800) 437-2334

Model: 225RST | Unit capacity: 225 | Unload rate: 400 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover tarp | Discharge height: 15' 6"

Model: 240 Basic | Unit capacity: 240 | Unload rate: 1,200 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover tarp | Discharge height: 11' 4"

Model: 240RT | Unit capacity: 240 | Unload rate: 2,500 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover tarp | Discharge height: 11' 4"

Model: 375RT | Unit capacity: 375 | Unload rate: 2,500 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover tarp | Discharge height: 11' 7"

Model: 405SLD | Unit capacity: 400 | Unload rate: 2,500 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Agri-Cover tarp | Discharge height: 14' 8"

Par-Kan • par-kan.com • (800) 291-5487

Model: EF275 SeedWeigh | Unit capacity: 275 | Unload rate: 1,000 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 12' 7"

Model: EF375 SeedWeigh | Unit capacity: 375 | Unload rate: 2,000 lb./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Shur-Co roll tarp | Discharge height: 13’ 9”

Parker Equipment • parkerequip.com • (419) 532-3121

Model: Seed Chariot 2620 | Unit capacity: 260 | Unload rate: 12 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Weatherguard rollover | Discharge height: 12' 6"

Model: Seed Chariot 3620 | Unit capacity: 260 | Unload rate: 12 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Weatherguard rollover | Discharge height: 12' 6"

Patriot • patriotequip.com • (308) 832-0220

Model: 330 bulk tender | Unit capacity: 330 | Unload rate: 18 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Roll top tarp option | Discharge height: 15' 8"

Model: 245 bulk conveyor | Unit capacity: 245 | Unload rate: 16 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Roll top tarp option | Discharge height: 15' 8"

Model: 440 bulk conveyor | Unit capacity: 440 | Unload rate: 16 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Roll top tarp option | Discharge height: 12' 10"

Strobel • strobelmfg.com • (308) 225-5026

Model: BT 200 | Unit capacity: 250 | Unload rate: 10 bu./min. | Engine: Kohler | Tarp: Shur-Lok | Discharge height: 14' 4"

Model: BT 300 | Unit capacity: 375 | Unload rate: 10 bu./min. | Engine: Kohler | Tarp: Shur-Lok | Discharge height: 14' 4"

Model: BT 400 | Unit capacity: 500 | Unload rate: 10 bu./min. | Engine: Kohler | Tarp: Shur-Lok | Discharge height: 14' 4"

Unverferth • umequip.com • (419) 532-3121

Model: 2755 | Unit capacity: 275 | Unload rate: 16 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 12'

Model: 2755XL | Unit capacity: 275 | Unload rate: 16 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 13' 6"

Model: 3755 | Unit capacity: 375 | Unload rate: 16 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 12'

Model: 3755XL | Unit capacity: 375 | Unload rate: 16 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 13' 6"

Model: 3955DXL | Unit capacity: 400 | Unload rate: 35 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 15' 7"

Model: 4955DXL | Unit capacity: 500 | Unload rate: 45 bu./min. | Engine: Honda | Tarp: Rollover tarp | Discharge height: 13' 11"