Secretary Perdue To Speak At Commodity Classic

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be the keynote speaker during a general session at the 2019 Commodity Classic, Feb. 28-March 2 in Orlando, Fla.

According to the National Corn Growers Association, Secretary Perdue will share current news and perspectives from USDA. They expect topics to include international trade, farm bill implementation, rural development and the role of agriculture in America’s food security and economic health.

Prior to Perdue, the General Session will include comments from leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic each year: American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

For the past three years, Commodity Classic has drawn close to 10 thousand attendees annually. Perdue will speak during the General Session, which is open to registered event attendees and is scheduled for Friday, March 1, at 9:00 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center.