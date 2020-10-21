Search is On for the Best Farm-Themed Costume in 2020

Halloween 2020 may look a little different, but regardless of what your community says about trick-or-treating, there is no reason why your kids shouldn’t have fun dressing up this year.

Early childhood educators often say that dress-up play is important for kids because it engages their brain and memory, requiring them to remember what they’ve seen or heard their “character” do. It also boosts emotional development and helps children process their fears through play, experts say in Child’s Play Magazine.

Most importantly, dressing up in costume engages children’s imaginations and helps them move beyond the constraints of this world.

With all of the pressure our kids are experiencing due to the pandemic, I think Halloween is a great opportunity for them to look forward to something, to let off a little steam and to let their imaginations run wild.

A Call for the Best Farm Costumes

Maybe it’s because I’m a farm kid at heart, but I think the best costume ideas come straight from the farm.

We are looking for your best farm costume ideas to feature in a special Halloween story. To join in the fun, send us a photo of your child in their farm-themed costume at [email protected] Please, no repeats from our 2019 edition.

Here’s a look at some of our favorites from last year.



