From The Sea Floor to Foliar Fertilizer

Through its subsidiary Agricultural Solutions, Intergro is marketing foliar fertilizers aiming to improve plant vigor and yields.

The company is launching the NutriBoom and PreBiotech lines, which both use chitin derived from crustacean meal.



"At Intergro, we are leading the way in finding agricultural solutions powered by nature," Joe Gordhamer, Intergro CEO, said in a news release. "After years of research, trials, and closely working with our grower partners, we are delighted to introduce these powerful new tools to help growers get the most out of their crops. As the first foliar prebiotic to market, PreBiotech represents an exciting new frontier in crop management."

Used as an amendment, the chitin provides a food source for beneficial microbes. The company says the products are a fit for vegetables, nuts, stone fruit, hemp, berries, grapes, row crops, and more.

Here are more product details from the company: