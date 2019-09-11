From The Sea Floor to Foliar Fertilizer

Through its subsidiary Agricultural Solutions, Intergro is marketing foliar fertilizers aiming to improve plant vigor and yields.
The company is launching the NutriBoom and PreBiotech lines, which both use chitin derived from crustacean meal.
"At Intergro, we are leading the way in finding agricultural solutions powered by nature," Joe Gordhamer, Intergro CEO, said in a news release. "After years of research, trials, and closely working with our grower partners, we are delighted to introduce these powerful new tools to help growers get the most out of their crops. As the first foliar prebiotic to market, PreBiotech represents an exciting new frontier in crop management."
Used as an amendment, the chitin provides a food source for beneficial microbes. The company says the products are a fit for vegetables, nuts, stone fruit, hemp, berries, grapes, row crops, and more.
Here are more product details from the company:
- NutriBoom is a line of natural fertilizers (NutriBoom, NutriBoom Powder and NutriBoom Plus) scientifically proven to stimulate the soil microbiome, particularly microbes associated with the biological control of plant pathogens and parasitic nematodes, to improve soil health for greater root and plant vitality.
-
- PreBiotech is a foliar application that enhances biological fungicide programs by facilitating the establishment and persistence of biocontrol organisms on the surface of plant tissue to boost defense mechanisms against stress and disease.