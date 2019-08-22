Scouts Anticipate Good Looking Crops In Eastern Iowa

As the scouts on the eastern leg of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour make their way through eastern Iowa and head for tonight’s final event in Rochester, Minn., they expect to see good looking crops.

“There are pockets that had some rough conditions this spring, so we are going to sample some immature crops but we’re also going to sample some really good acres too,” says Pro Farmer editor Brian Grete.

Yield results from the western leg of the tour yesterday indicate there are some strong corn yields in western Iowa and solid soybean counts.

Preliminary Iowa corn yields including three crop districts sampled yesterday are similar to 2018, while soybean pods per 3x3 square fall just short of last year’s Pro Farmer estimates.

“There are definitely some good acres out there in the state of Iowa,” Grete says. “We’ll see what we find as we move through the eastern half of the state today.”

Find complete Crop Tour route reports, market analysis and historical comparisons at ProFarmer.com.

