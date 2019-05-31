Scouting Season 2019: All Hands On Deck

A recent AgProfessional.com poll showed that 77% of our audience is investing in more scouting resources this year. And perhaps there is no better year to do so than 2019.

With delayed planting and uneven emergence, it’s likely we’ll see our fair share of agronomic challenges this growing season.

With more boots on the ground and more technologies ready to assist in the scouting process, take the time now to set protocols. I recently visited with Chip Flory on AgriTalk about this opportunity retailers and consultants have to help protect yield in 2019:

Here are just a few things to think about before sending out scouts or signing up to use a new tech tool: