SCN Coalition Restored to Tackle Pest

After 20 years of using the same genetic resistance traits against soybean cyst nematode (SCN) the pest has gained resistance—and is spreading rapidly throughout farm country. The SCN Coalition reformed to tackle this pest and encourage farmers to gain control in their fields.

“SCN is still the No. 1 soybean yield reducing pest in North America,” says Greg Tylka, nematologist at Iowa State University and one of the SCN Coalition leaders. “This new educational effort is to bring this [SCN resistance to soybean genetics] to the attention of farmers and convince them to more actively manage SCN.”

The coalition brings together university representatives from 27 states and Ontario, Checkoff organizations and industry members to collaborate and provide recommendations to farmers. It also is encouraging industry members to actively study new forms of SCN management that could be marketed in the future.

“We used the same resistance mechanism for two decades—you wouldn’t do that with herbicides and not expect resistance,” says George Bird, a nematologist at Michigan State University and another SCN Coalition leader. “We’ve seen more issues with resistance in the past eight years. We want to see other forms of resistance made available.”

To find out what’s going on in your field and manage for this pest, the coalition suggests the following:

Test your fields and know what number of SCN are present

Rotate to resistant varieties—PI88788 or Peking

Switch to non-host crops such as corn

Consider using a seed treatment nematicide

For more information about the coalition’s revamp visit www.TheSCNcoalition.com.