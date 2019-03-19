Schillinger Genetics Acquired by Benson Hill Biosystems

This week Benson Hill Biosystems announced it acquired Schillinger Genetics of Iowa. Schillinger, also known as eMerge Genetics. Combined, Benson Hill’s CropOS predictive breeding and gene editing capabilities to expand its portfolio to create more human and animal food.

“The foresight and hard work of John Schillinger and his team have created unique opportunities to deliver what consumers are increasingly demanding–products with higher protein levels, healthier fat, and improved sustainability” said Matthew Crisp, CEO and co-founder of Benson Hill in a recent news release. “The Benson Hill team is thrilled to welcome our new eMerge colleagues as part of our Seeds & Traits business unit to create even more opportunity across the value chain.”

Benson Hill’s CropOS gene editing platform identifies the most promising genetics to accelerate product development. The team at eMerge genetics has long focused on targeting yield and nutrient density to create soybeans with higher desirability for food companies.

The current eMerge portfolio includes conventional varieties with high protein and high oleic/low linolenic qualities. In addition, it creates low anti-nutrient varieties with enhanced feed conversion for animal feed. With Benson Hill it will accelerate and expand the pipeline to include high protein and amino-acid profiles, better feed digestibility, low trypsin inhibitor and other niche qualities.