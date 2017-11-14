Salinas again host for Forbes AgTech event

The fourth annual Forbes AgTech Summit will return to Salinas, Calif.

Forbes announced the return of the AgTech Summit to Salinas on June 26-28, 2018. The media company also announced its first-ever Forbes AgTech — Indianapolis event, which is Sept. 26-27, 2018..

Forbes said it will host the second Forbes Mixing Bowl NYC event in New York City on March 22, according to a news release.

“Forbes is excited to be highlighting one of the most important and electrifying phenomenon’s of our times — the intersection of high tech and agriculture, which promises to overcome the daunting challenge of feeding the planet’s growing population and doing so in a sustainable way,” Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, said in the release.

In 2018, Forbes will expand its innovation showcase at Forbes AgTech-Salinas to feature up to 75 startups.

“As a global hub for the fresh produce and AgTech industries, Salinas has been proud to host the Forbes AgTech Summit for the past three years,” Joe Gunter, mayor of Salinas, said in the release. “We are excited to once again welcome Forbes to showcase our region’s industry and look forward to another fantastic event with the great weather, great food and great people of Salinas.”