Salford Introduces Ferti-GO 4S Mounted Spreader

Salford Group is releasing the Ferti-GO 4S. The fertilizer applicator is a planter-mounted, granular, on-board single-hopper unit. It also featured variable-rate metering and 4-section control.

The hopper has a standard capacity of 4 Tons (optional max capacity of 6 tons with hopper extensions.)

"The metering system of the Ferti-GO 4S, which is currently featured on the ST Series and other Salford's Valmar equipment, has been well liked by our customers. With this metering system, the Ferti-GO 4S allows producers to feed fertilizer to their openers or application coulters accurately at rates low enough to apply in-row pop-up fertilizer. With flexible roller options and a range of application rate abilities, the Ferti-GO 4S can also accurately meter banded starter fertilizer," says Salford's Senior Product Manager, Brad Baker.

Mounting legs are available for common late model planters that are designed to carry on-board nutrient systems. By mounting directly on the planter, the Ferti-GO 4S saves producers from difficulties with road transport and maneuverability in the field.

Other features include a roll tarp; large open top for filling with a tender truck; optional ISOBUS compatibility; and optional scales.