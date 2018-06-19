Salford Expands Air Boom Width to 72’

Salford’s Valmar 8700 pull-type air boom applicator can now be a equipped with a 72’ boom. ( Salford )

Salford’s Valmar 8700 pull-type air boom applicator can now be a equipped with a 72’ boom. The company will first unveil the new configuration at the Canada’s Farm Progress show tomorrow, according to a company news release. The Salford Valmar 8700 applicator is available with either 11-ton or 8-ton hopper capacity.

Additional new features to the 8700 applicator include an upgraded boom suspension and hydraulically controlled left/right boom pitch adjustment. The new model of 8700 applicator will be available for order in July from Salford/Valmar dealers.

Salford acquired Valmar in May 2015.

