Salford Expands Air Boom Machines To 90’

Tapping the expertise of the Valrmar team, which Salford acquired in May 2015, the company introduces the 6700 air boom spanning 90’.

The expanded working width adds up to 30 more acres an hour at 14 mph.

The new machine builds on the 60’ boom and 6700-AB350 chassis mount applicator with a 72-foot swath. It is built with patented 304 stainless steel booms and features a 320 cu. foot hopper that can apply up to three products in one pass. The 90’ 6700 can be configured for 30” row crop spacing,

The company highlights its OEM partnerships, and the applicator will be offered as a fully integrated option for select RBR, Case IH, GVM and Oxbo.

