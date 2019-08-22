Safety at Pro Farmer Event Remains Top Priority

Farmer frustration is brewing over low commodity prices and the potential for better-than-expected corn and soybean yields. That frustration has spilled over into the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, Farm Journal’s annual assessment of expected crop yields. According to the Spencer Police Department, a 65-year-old man was arrested at the event for public intoxication.

“I can confirm an individual was removed from the premises at the conclusion of the meeting in Spencer, Iowa, yesterday,” said Pro Farmer General Manager Joel Jaeger. “While I can’t comment on the matter any further for legal reasons, I will say it’s clear that there remains tension in farm country.”

“The safety of the scouts and meeting is our top priority,” said Jaeger.

The arrest was unrelated to the threat made toward a USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service employee attending the tour’s events earlier in the week, Jaeger said.

More than 3,000 people are participating in the tour, according to Jaeger. Pro Farmer and its parent company, Farm Journal, has increased security at all events for the remainder of the week.

