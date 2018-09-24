Rushing Harvest To Beat Florence

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture releasing mortality rates in livestock due to Florence. Roughly 3.4 million chickens and turkeys and 5,500 hogs have been killed due to rising rivers and swamped farm buildings.

For farmers in the South, Hurricanes are often a part of harvest. Days before the storm, a farmer in Clinton, North Carolina invited AgDay on his operation even though he was rushing harvest as quickly as possible.

In this edition of “Farming on the Horizon,” we show you one farmer who demonstrates how he stays sustainable in farming, even when unexpected storms jolt harvest plans. AgDay national reporter talks with Chris Naylor, a farmer from Clinton, North Carolina.