Rural Bankers’ Economic Confidence Hits 7-Year High

Those in rural America still face financial stress. But, lenders seen an improving picture, according to the Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI). The monthly survey of bank CEOs in a 10-state Midwest region sits at 51.6 for February 2020.

While the RMI declined from January’s strong 55.9, this month marks the sixth straight month of economic growth. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with 50 representing growth neutral.

The confidence index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, increased to a healthy 58.1 from January’s 50. February’s confidence index is the highest recorded since June 2013.

"The signing of the phase one trade agreement with China and the USMCA boosted economic confidence across the region with expectations of higher international agriculture sales,” says Ernie Goss, who chairs Creighton’s Heider College of Business and leads the RMI. “The last time Creighton recorded economic confidence this high was when grain prices were double today's values in 2013."



Key highlights from the February report:

Over the past year, the percentage of bank CEOs reporting an upturn in farm loan rejections declined from 30% to 3%.

Around four in 10 bankers indicated that their banks had restructured farm loans due to a weak farm economy.

Over the past four years, average annual cash rents on non-pasture farmland declined by only 1.5% to $218.

On average, bank CEOs reported 17% of farmland purchases were cash sales. This is down from 22% recorded five years ago.

“Due to weak farm income, 40.6% of bankers reported that their banks had restructured loans while only 3.1% indicated that their banks had rejected a higher percentage of farmland loans,” Goss says. “Approximately, one-fourth of bankers indicated no change in lending practices.”

The farmland and ranchland-price index for February improved slightly to 46.8. This is the 74th time in the past 75 months the index has remained below growth neutral.

The February farm equipment-sales index improved to 37.9 from January’s 25. This is 77th month the reading has remained below growth neutral.



This RMI, which started in 2005, represents an early snapshot of the economy of rural agriculturally and energy-dependent portions of the nation. It focuses on 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300.



