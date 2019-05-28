Ruffing It As Farmers Near The Dog Days Of Summer

Despite rain challenges, summer will eventually get here—heat and all. It can be stressful for farmers wait for Mother Nature to allow them to plant crops, or to wait to see if what they planted will survive. Fortunately, man’s best friend is here to put a smile on your face from planting to spraying to harvest.

Speaking of wild weather, this little guy was there to help with hay harvest in spite of snow and cold.

In eastern Missouri, Christopher Hudson and his four-legged friend are headed to check cows.

Erica Vandenhouten and her pup are making the best of warm weather.

Jason Little and his buddy are prepping for all their summer meetings.

This little lady was ready to put planting in the books.

Through thick and thin, this doggo will stay by your side.

Josie is helping check cows—don’t try to tell her that dogs can’t drive!

This border collie is at the ready for whatever this season sends our way.

Molly, a Belgian Malinois, says “suns out, tongue’s out.”

Edward Barth’s buddy stays at his side with every turn of the tractor wheel.

These two can’t wait for #plant19 to make way to #spray19.

Joey Hanson’s little cow mover can’t wait to get to work.

This long-legged dog found his way up a ladder to make sure he didn’t miss an acre of #plant19.

This photogenic pup can’t wait to gather cows.

She’s got the best view in the planter!

He’s so excited that not even barn doors can contain him.

Photos were shared by Twitter users with the author.