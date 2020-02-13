Row-By-Row Starter Fertilizer Control From John Deere

Introduced as a factory-installed option, John Deere’s ExactRate is a liquid fertilizer application system for planters.

“ExactRate gives operators row-by-row section control to help reduce fertilizer costs and the amount of chemicals applied by shutting off application in areas of overlap or non-application,” Ryan Hough, marketing manager, planting and seeding for John Deere said in a product release. “Using ExactRate, customers can follow the 4R Principles of Nutrient Stewardship by applying the right product, at the right rate, at the right time and in the right place.”

Planter models compatible with ExactRate include (and must have electric drives):

1775NT

1795

DB60

DB 44

DB66

ExactRate monitor and controls application with the John Deere 4640 Universal Display or the 4600 CommandCenter. It can be operated at speeds up to 10 mph.

“ExactRate compensates for both commanded rate changes and speed changes. It also provides curve compensation. This helps ensure growers apply the right rates across their fields, including entry and exit of headlands,” Hough said.