Round Two of Tariff Aid Payments Coming Soon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is still working through rates for the second round of the market facilitation program (MFP). That announcement is expected to come after December 3rd.

There was plenty of contention regarding payment rates for various commodities including the $.01 per bushel for corn. New reports indicate the second round of payments will see rates similar to what producers received in the first round.

However, USDA Under Secretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Service Bill Northey says those numbers aren't set in stone. He did confirm with AgDay the second round of payments will be for the remaining 50 percent of production.

He says the expectation is for this to be the last payment needed.

"Every intention right now is the second traunch here [will be] the last traunch," says Northey. "We're not looking to stretch this out into another quarter."

Northey says they intend to be able to have this program concluded in this round.

He says producers need to sign up by January, but those experiencing a late harvest will have time. According to Northey, producers will have until May to provide production evidence to their local FSA office.