River Valley Cooperative Completes Acquisition of Michlig Grain

At the end of May, River Valley Cooperative finalized its acquisition of Michlig Grain Holdings LLC. The intended acquisition was first announced in March 2020.

Michlig Grain includes seven grain elevator facilities in Illinois, with annual revenues of approximately $130 million. Locations in Illinois include: Deer Grove, Manlius, Bradford, Sheffield, Cambridge, Mineral, and Broadmoor. Michlig Grain marked its 40th anniversary in 2019. Its 30 employees are expected to join River Valley Cooperative.

“The culture and values of River Valley Cooperative are consistent with what Michlig Grain has developed over its 40-year history, and I am excited to know that our customers will continue to get the same great service their loyalty deserves,” Don King, owner of Michlig Grain Holdings, LLC, said in a news release.

River Valley Cooperative is a full-service ag cooperative with 30 locations in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

“We look forward to working alongside Michlig Grain employees within the combined organization and continuing our mutual commitment to excellent customer service,” Tim Burress, River Valley Cooperative CEO said in a news release. “Having the ability to bring together two dedicated employee teams, shared culture and values, along with financial stability is a tremendous opportunity. This partnership, along with our recent agronomy facility expansions in the area, further enhances our commitment to serving customers in our Illinois trade area.”

Check out these photos of the Michlig team from the final day doing business under that name:

Our longest tenured employees, we couldn’t have done it without them! @donking_michlig pic.twitter.com/zpnEDIjbMt — Michlig Grain LLC (@MichligGrain) May 27, 2020