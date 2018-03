The Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) meetings this week have been an important topic that’s being discussed at Commodity Classic this week in Anaheim, Calif.



U.S. Farm Report host Tyne Morgan talks with Chris Novak, the CEO of the National Corn Growers Association about RINs, or the Renewable Identification Number.



Hear what Novak has to say about the discussion in Washington on AgDay above.