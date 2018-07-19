The Right Choice

Seed selection is one of the most important decisions you make each year as it influences numerous other factors. The right—or wrong—choice sets the tone for the season. Be sure to consider the following to set up your fields for success.

Maturity

Select too short of maturity and you might give up yield potential, while too long puts your field at risk of frost damage. As a rule of thumb, corn needs to reach blacklayer a minimum of two weeks before a killing frost and soybeans need to reach full maturity.

Yield

Set yield goals for every field. Start with the field’s historical yields and combine that information with company and third-party research to make sure you don’t cut your goal short.

Defend

Review past issues in each field to plan for potential yield-robbers. Consider agronomic or biotech traits that might help defend your crops against weeds, diseases, insects or nematodes.

Diversify

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Compare seed specifics to make sure you’re not planting the same hybrid or variety on too many acres, or too similar of genetics across a large number of acres.