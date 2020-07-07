A Ridge of High Pressure Could Bring the Heat Over the Next 30 Days

Moisture has been hit or miss for many this summer. From too much rain in the northern Corn Belt and portions of the Southeast, to states in the Southern Plains and West facing intensifying drought, moisture continues to miss areas that need it.

“We continue to get drier and drier, unfortunately, in these severe drought areas and some are even extreme drought areas in eastern and southern Colorado, eastern and northern New Mexico and then some of the states just to the east of there,” says Hoffman. “It continues to get a little bit drier in Northern California and into parts of Oregon, as well.”

Hoffman says that dryness isn’t just parked in the West. Dry pockets are also starting to show up in parts of the Midwest. He says that’s also apparent in the latest rootzone moisture map.

“As far as the root zone is concerned, we are seeing some areas turn a lot drier over the past couple of weeks,” he says. “That’s happening in parts of North Dakota, northern South Dakota, you can see the southwestern portions of Nebraska into eastern Colorado, and then that goes all the way back to the West Coast.”

Hoffman says the areas that remain wet are the upper Mississippi Valley, portions of Michigan, as well as Arkansas and some of the surrounding southern states.

“Overall, there's a lot less blue on that map than there was four or five weeks ago,” says Hoffman. “It's a dramatic change.”

Hoffman says the jet stream over the next week shows some of the dy conditions possible getting drier.

“A little bit of a trough continues to dig in at times into the Northeast, and we have a trough in the Northwest, but as you can see as we head through later this week, and on in the next weekend, the ridge pops right back up into the northern plains and northern Mississippi Valley and that just heats everybody back up again,” he says.”

Hoffman says many times, a high pressure ridge will prevent moisture from pumping in, as well.

“For most of the lower 48 states I'm going to go above normal for tempatures over the next 30 days,” says Hoffman. “The Southeast will be near normal and only parts of eastern and northern Montana and into far northwestern North Dakota am I going below normal as far as temperatures are concerned.”

As for precieptiation, Hoffman says that forecast is mixed.

“Precipitation over the next 30 days shows the Great Lakes and Northeast will be below normal, western Kansas, western Oklahoma through the Four Corner region will be below normal and the Southeast and northern Montana are expected to be above normal.”

Watch Mike Hoffman’s full forecast.