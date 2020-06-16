Rice Price Spike Not Just Due to Pandemic

Rice is one commodity which has seen increasing prices and demand throughout COVID-19. The Wall Street Journal reporting rice prices for some futures contracts are spiking to the highest levels since 2011. However, economists say the price bump isn’t just due to COVID-19. It also has to do with supply and trade.

National reporter Betsy Jibben talks with some growers and experts in Arkansas, the heart of rice country to find out what’s behind it. She talks with Kenneth Graves, a rice farmer from De Witt, Arkansas and Alvaro Durand-Morat, an agricultural economics professor at the University of Arkansas.