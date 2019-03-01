Rhonda Brooks: Financial Tips for the Times

Finding Financial Success in a Tough Profit Picture was just one of the many insightful sessions I attended during our 2019 Executive Women in Agriculture conference, which was part of the Top Producer Summit in Chicago. My thanks to Jessica Lehman, First Financial Bank; Kala Jenkins, K•Coe Isom; Angie Treptow, Farm Credit Services of America; and Sarah Beth Aubrey, executive coach, for their practical and timely recommendations. Here is a handful for your consideration.

Look at your cost structures. Identify all variable and fixed costs. Understandably, it’s easy to focus on the cost of land, equipment, seed, herbicides and fertilizers. Don’t forget things such as taxes, health care, personal items, additional payroll, family draw and profit. For more tips, go to bit.ly/real-costs.

Record all transactions, and categorize them for easy reference. This helps prevent forgotten or otherwise unaccounted-for purchases that can change your loan repayment capacity and your farm profitability.

Review “final” loan documents line by line with your lender. You might still be able to negotiate changes and improve the features of the loan before you sign.

Go together. If you’re married or have a business partner, that individual needs to visit the lender with you. If not, things discussed are often left out or watered down by the time you go home and try to repeat what your loan officer said.

Know your lender as well as they know you. Check your lender’s financial health by checking their call report. Commercial banks must file that information with the Federal Insurance Deposit Commission on a regular basis. Go to www.fdic.gov for more information. If you work with a Farm Credit System Association, check for annual and quarterly reports on their respective websites.

Consider your bank’s maximum lending capacity. If you’re in growth mode or restructuring a loan, for instance, ask about your lender’s maximum lending capacity to make sure you’re not going to bump up against their ceiling.

Be in control of your relationship with your lender. Reach out to them frequently, via email and phone, with questions and information. Share what’s going on with your operation as well as other farms in your area, particularly if your lender is not located nearby.

It’s a new day. With the passage of the 2018 farm bill, Congress legalized hemp—much to the delight of some farmers and the dismay of others. Farm Journal’s perspective is hemp is now a legitimate crop, and we have a responsibility to address it for you as we would any other crop. That concern was the basis for this month’s Special Report. We hope it’s a useful resource as you evaluate whether hemp represents a new opportunity for your farm.