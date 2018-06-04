Returning to Cotton Country Devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Last August, Hurricane Harvey slammed into the costal bend of southeast Texas, where it dumped feet of rain.



On the storm’s path to Houston, it devastated a cotton crop that was called the crop of a lifetime for many growers.



Unharvested fields were swamped, and those lucky enough to harvest before the storm hit were left with saturated bales and modules.



Ed Wolff of the Texas Farm Bureau returns to the region where faith is strong for a big recovery on AgDay above.