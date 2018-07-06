Retailers Ready For Fungicide Applications in 2018

The widespread wet and hot conditions have proven favorable for disease development.

Ag Retailer of the Year, Asmus Farm Supply, published their latest Agronomy Update focusing on identification and treatment for physoderma brown spot, physoderma node rot, and gray leaf spot.

Another retailer in the northern Corn Belt, West Central Ag Services, gives 3 reasons for farmers to think about a fungicide application:

You can tank mix with a micro-nutrient or plant growth regulator Insurance policy–protect your investment that you have in the crop Plant health protects lower leaves and new growth

This week the first case of potential southern rust has been found in Vernon County, MO (southwest Missouri).

Found Southern Rust in Corn in Vernon County, MO despite reports from @ipmPIPE that it hasn’t been confirmed in the US this year. Not lab confirmed, but no question what it is. Consider a fungicide! Check out this link for more info: https://t.co/NFv10FfI35 @kmbiss @PioneerSeeds pic.twitter.com/pUTi1X4NLE — Brian Bunton (@brian_bunton) July 6, 2018

As more reports of disease are shared, the common theme shared are encouraging timely scouting and timely decision-making on fungicide applications that can protect yield.

Here are some additional reports from scouts, Extension and retailers:

Took a little while to find, but finally found some gray leaf spot in #corn between Dawson and Buffalo Co., NE this morning. Lower leaves usually show symptoms first. Look for rectangular lesions. #grow18 @UNL_CropWatch @tjcksn pic.twitter.com/ZD7IkJeXIE — Sarah Sivits (@centralNE_crops) July 6, 2018