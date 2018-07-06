Retailers Ready For Fungicide Applications in 2018

Asmus Farm Supply published their latest Agronomy Update focusing on identification and treatment for physoderma brown spot, physoderma node rot, and gray leaf spot. ( Hagie )

The widespread wet and hot conditions have proven favorable for disease development.

Ag Retailer of the Year, Asmus Farm Supply, published their latest Agronomy Update focusing on identification and treatment for physoderma brown spot, physoderma node rot, and gray leaf spot.

View the full video here:

Another retailer in the northern Corn Belt, West Central Ag Services, gives 3 reasons for farmers to think about a fungicide application:

  1. You can tank mix with a micro-nutrient or plant growth regulator
  2. Insurance policy–protect your investment that you have in the crop
  3. Plant health protects lower leaves and new growth

This week the first case of potential southern rust has been found in Vernon County, MO (southwest Missouri).

As more reports of disease are shared, the common theme shared are encouraging timely scouting and timely decision-making on fungicide applications that can protect yield. 

Here are some additional reports from scouts, Extension and retailers:

 

 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.