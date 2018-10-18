Retailer Sells Pink Soybeans, Donates To Breast Cancer Charities

In the past three years the Chester, SD location for Wilbur-Ellis has raised $28,500 toward breast cancer awareness. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The fundraising efforts at the Wilbur-Ellis location focused on “Start Strong, Stay Strong,” which is a pink treated seed. The business originally planned to donate $0.10 per unit of treated seed, but after its launch, multiple suppliers joined the effort to match donations raising that to $0.30 per unit of treated seed.

And here are the distribution of donations for the past 3 seasons:

• 2015: Donated $10,000, split between Avera Cancer and Stanford Cancer Institutions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

• 2016: Donated $8,500, split between Susan G. Komen, Team of Angels in Moody County and a T-shirt project with Chester Lady Flyers Volleyball.

• 2017: Donated $10,000, funds were distributed among Susan G. Komen, Moody County Team of Angels and local volleyball teams for T-shirts to support breast cancer awareness.