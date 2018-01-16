Republicans Introducing Their DACA Bill In Hopes for Compromise

Some Democratic lawmakers indicate they will shut the government down unless something is done to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).



The executive order provides temporary legal status and work authorization to illegal immigrants who were minors when brought to the U.S. by their parents.



Republicans are writing their own DACA bill they hope will advance through Congress, and would also authorize President Trump’s plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.



AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben reports on the plan and how it relates to agriculture.