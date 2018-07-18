Renewable Fuels Association Announces Leadership Changes

Today the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) announced executive vice president Geoff Cooper will assume the position of president and CEO in October 2018.

Current President and CEO Bob Dinneen will transition into the role of RFA’s Senior Strategic Advisor, the agency said in a press release.

“For more than three decades, I have had the privilege of working for an industry whose mission inspires me, a Board of Directors that supports me, and an organization that exemplifies the highest degree of professionalism, creativity, and competence,” stated Dinneen who has been with RFA for more than 30 years and has served as president and CEO since 2001. “I have borne witness to phenomenal growth, seen rural economies transformed and gotten to know and work side-by-side with the people who made this industry the success it is today. Every day I am thankful for our accomplishments and still enthusiastic to tackle the challenges ahead. Without a doubt, I have been truly blessed.”

Dinneen was instrumental in the passage of the original Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in 2005 and the expansion and extension of the RFS program in 2007.

“Dinneen also played a crucial role in the creation of the reformulated gasoline and oxygenated fuels requirements; securing the RVP waiver for E10; working with states to adopt bans on MTBE; and multiple extensions of the ethanol blender’s tax credit and secondary tariff on imported ethanol, among other important victories,” the release stated.

Cooper joined RFA in 2008 and recently led RFA’s regulatory activities, research and technical initiatives, supporting public and media relations efforts, and managing the Renewable Fuels Foundation, according to the association.

“I am deeply honored that the RFA board of directors has entrusted me with leading this vibrant and dynamic organization into the future,” Cooper said. “For the past decade, I have been incredibly fortunate to serve an industry and an organization whose values align so well with my own. It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to work alongside Bob, the RFA staff, and our diverse membership to advance RFA’s strategic goals and vision. Ethanol is a remarkable product that has an incredibly bright future filled with opportunity, and I am excited to help write the next chapter in our industry’s amazing story. I am truly grateful for the chance to build upon RFA’s legacy as the authoritative voice of the ethanol industry.”