Removing juvenile cotton leaf growth after first harvest aid application

Variable weather could be causing regrowth issues as growers try to get into cotton harvest. Tyson Raper, University of Tennessee Cotton & Small Grains Specialist explains in this blog article that the regrowth may be occurring where “plants shut-down prior to the first harvest aid application and where a substantial period of time has passed since the last harvest aid application.

The article recommends coming back in with a follow-up harvest aid application to remove juvenile growth.

See Nufarm’s comprehensive line-up of cotton harvest aids for some solid control options.