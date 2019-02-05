Reinke Manufacturing Expands Parts Distribution Center

Reinke Manufacturing announced today that it is opening an expanded parts distribution center in Tifton, Ga. The facility will serve growers in the southeast and northeast regions of the United States.

The distribution center will give Reinke dealers the ability to deliver state-of-the-art irrigation technology and equipment to farmers faster than ever before.

“Increasing the responsiveness of the Reinke dealer network is our goal,” said Mark Mesloh, Vice President of Sales for North America. “By expanding what this facility offers, we are now able to provide parts to these regions without waiting for them to ship from our manufacturing center. This will make it easier for farmers to get the equipment they need to help improve their crop yields faster.”

Reinke operates two other distribution centers in the U.S. – one in Amarillo, Texas, serving the southwest, and the other in Burley, Idaho, serving the northwest. Future Reinke distribution centers are under consideration in other regions.

“I’m really excited about having the distribution center here in the southeast. The dealers in the southeast have grown our market share significantly and it was time for Reinke to take this step to demonstrate to our customers our commitment to them and their operations,” said Mike Mills, Southeast Territory Manager. “Our dealers are going to have significantly better access to a wider array of repair materials and products, so that they can take care of customers in a matter of hours rather than days and get them going and growing.”