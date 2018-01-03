Registration Still Open For ARA Management Academy

The philosophy at the Purdue Center for Food and Agricultural Business stresses the importance of each attendee returning to work with clear thoughts around how they can improve the performance of their business, as well as facilitate change in their sphere of influence.

At the opening of the ARA Management Academy, faculty prompts the class members for their expectations, in terms of outcomes for attending the program. Participants are then provided a learning pyramid to assist their thinking through discussions during each session of the program.

Participants follow a worksheet during each class, recording their ideas, as well as perspectives from their colleagues. By the conclusion of the academy, attendees complete a final exercise: driving to implications - what actions shall I take? Participants identify two or three actions, define success, and create a timeline of activities. We ask that they submit at least one of their actionable ideas to the Purdue University team. The goal is to assist attendees to manage with greater impact when they return to work. Learn more...

ARA members receive a special rate of $2,495. The rate for non-members is $2,695.